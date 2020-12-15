PEMRA tells Fitrat creators to avoid ‘inappropriate dialogues’

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has warned the creators of the GEO TV drama serial Fitrat for showing “inappropriate dialogues and content”.

The authority has ordered the channel to align its editing policy with PEMRA’s code of conduct.

Fitrat is based on an antagonist, Fariya (Saboor Aly), who belongs to a middle-class background and wants to become rich. She takes shortcuts to get luxuries. Fariya first marries Arbaz, who belongs to a wealthy family. But her married life turns upside down when Arbaz’s elder brother, Shahbaz, turns out to be Fariya’s first love.

It’s a production of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s 7th Sky Entertainment. The drama has been written by Nuzhat Saman and directed by Asad Jabal.

In September, PEMRA banned ARY Digital’s drama Jalan as it said the show was against the “social and moral ethics of Pakistani society”.

The authority said it had been getting complaints from viewers on a daily basis through the Pakistan Citizens Portal, PEMRA social media accounts, and PEMRA call centres.