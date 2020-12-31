Pakistani actors Aiman and Minal’s father passes away

The father of Pakistani actors Aiman and Minal Khan’s passed away on Thursday, actor Muneeb Butt confirmed.

“Aiman [and] Minaal’s father has passed away! Innalillahi Wainna Ilaaehi Raji’oon,” Muneeb, who is Aiman’s husband, said in an Instagram post.

“Namaz e Janaza Masjid and time will be updated soon,” he added.

A few days ago, Minal had asked her fans on Instagram to pray for her father.

“Please pray for my father’s health. He’s extremely sick,” she had said.