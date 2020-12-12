Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Nimra Bucha has been cast in Ms Marvel

It is being co-directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Nimra Bucha has been cast in Ms Marvel

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Pakistani actor Nimra Bucha has been included in the cast for TV series Ms Marvel, which will be available on Disney+ late 2021.

Her character hasn’t been disclosed yet.

The Marvel Studios original series centres on Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American, growing up in Jersey City.

Kamala is a student, avid gamer and has a special affinity for super heroes, but struggles to fit in at home and at school. This is until she gets super powers. Iman Vellani will play her character.

Other cast members include Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Bucha.

It is being directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Marvel has provided a first look at some of the footage, including one of Kamala lying on her bed as she stares at a poster of Captain Marvel.

