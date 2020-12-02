Netflix to make a Korean version of Money Heist

Netflix has announced that it will soon release the Korean adaptation of Money Heist — or La Casa de Papel as it is referred to in Spanish.

Netflix said on Tuesday that the series is expected to go into production sometime next year.

The adapted show will have a similar plot featuring a group of people with various talents under the direction of a criminal mastermind, but it will be set in Korea.

Related: Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?

The Korean adaptation of Money Heist will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like The Guest, Voice and Black. Ryu Yong-jae and his team, whose credits include the Netflix original series My Holo Love and tvN series Psychopath Diary, are set as screenwriters for the 12-part show.

The Spanish-language crime series fifth and final part is now in production. Netflix says that more than 65 million households watched part of the fourth season in one month after its release in April 2020.

Money Heist is about a group of people who undertake a heist on the Royal Mint of Spain, led by a criminal mastermind called the Professor. Netflix acquired the global streaming rights in 2017 and has aired four seasons of the show thus far.