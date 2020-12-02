Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Netflix to make a Korean version of Money Heist

The show will go into production next year

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Netflix to make a Korean version of Money Heist

Photo: Netflix

Netflix has announced that it will soon release the Korean adaptation of Money Heist — or La Casa de Papel as it is referred to in Spanish.

Netflix said on Tuesday that the series is expected to go into production sometime next year.

The adapted show will have a similar plot featuring a group of people with various talents under the direction of a criminal mastermind, but it will be set in Korea.

Related: Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?

The Korean adaptation of Money Heist will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like The Guest, Voice and Black. Ryu Yong-jae and his team, whose credits include the Netflix original series My Holo Love and tvN series Psychopath Diary, are set as screenwriters for the 12-part show.

The Spanish-language crime series fifth and final part is now in production. Netflix says that more than 65 million households watched part of the fourth season in one month after its release in April 2020.

Money Heist is about a group of people who undertake a heist on the Royal Mint of Spain, led by a criminal mastermind called the Professor. Netflix acquired the global streaming rights in 2017 and has aired four seasons of the show thus far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
korean Money Heist netflix
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
money heist, money heist mask, money heist wallpaper, money heist professor, money heist cast, money heist korean
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement ceremony
Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s engagement ceremony
Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha to be Pakistan’s entry to Oscars
Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha to be Pakistan’s entry to Oscars
Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima release Sindhi folk song Allay
Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima release Sindhi folk song Allay
In pictures: Rabab Hashim’s fairy-tale wedding
In pictures: Rabab Hashim’s fairy-tale wedding
Rabab Hashim all set to tie the knot
Rabab Hashim all set to tie the knot
Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan's Uchiyaan Dewaraan continues Baari's journey
Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan’s Uchiyaan Dewaraan continues Baari’s journey
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi clears death rumours
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi clears death rumours
Cher calls on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad
Cher calls on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad
You won't recognise Abhishek Bachchan in his new look
You won’t recognise Abhishek Bachchan in his new look
Loose Talk redux: Anwar Maqsood returns with acid commentary
Loose Talk redux: Anwar Maqsood returns with acid commentary
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.