HOME > Entertainment

Netflix refuses to add ‘fiction’ disclaimer to The Crown

UK's culture secretary and Diana's brother asked for a disclaimer

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Photo: Netflix

Netflix has no plans to add a warning at the beginning of each episode of The Crown stating that its content is fictional. 

On Saturday the streaming giant issued a statement saying it sees ‘no need’ to add the disclaimer, which was requested by the UK government.

“We have always presented The Crown as a drama and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” reads the statement. “As a result we have no plans, and see no need, to add a disclaimer.”

Last week, UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden joined calls for the streaming giant to add a note at the beginning of each episode.

The latest episode in the series, which follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her close family, revolves around Prince Charles and his doomed marriage to Diana.

Related: Netflix hit The Crown blasted for anti-Charles bias

Those close to the royal family fear that fabricated scenes are hurting the monarchy, particularly heir to the throne Charles. 

Although the show is largely sympathetic to Diana, her brother has also called for Netflix to make clear some scenes are fictional.

“It would help The Crown an enormous amount if at the beginning of each episode it stated that, ‘this isn’t true but is based around some real events’. Because then everyone would understand it’s drama for drama’s sake,” Charles Spencer told ITV.

More than 70 million households worldwide have watched The Crown, which is now on its fourth series, since it began in 2016, according to figures released by Netflix.

