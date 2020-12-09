Neelum Muneer tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Neelam Muneer Khan has taken to social media to announce that she has unfortunately contracted the coronavirus.

“I would like to give you all an update of some of the things I have been going through on my end, since the past couple of days,” said Muneer. “I have tested positive for COVID-19, however, my family members are all safe and healthy, Alhamdulillah.”

She also went on to say how the virus was one of the most challenging and difficult things she and her family have had to endure, adding that she was in quarantine and feeling much better now.

“I request all of my well-wishers to please pray for my speedy recovery and request all of you to please observe SOPs,” said she. “Protect your loved ones by wearing masks in public places, avoid large gatherings, boost your immune system and above all, trust in Allah.”

Earlier, actor Behroz Sabzwari was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

On December 2, Sabzwari’s son Shahroz confirmed to the Express Tribune that his father had tested positive for the coronavirus and been hospitalised for the past six days. He added that Behroz’s health was improving.

Recently, actors including Usman Mukhtar and Ameer Gilani also contracted the coronavirus. They have since recovered.