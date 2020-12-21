Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Entertainment

Neelam Muneer recovers from COVID-19

She contracted the virus two weeks ago

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Neelam Muneer recovers from COVID-19

Photo: @neelammuneerkhan/Instagram

Listen
Actor Neelam Muneer Khan has recovered from the novel coronavirus after a two-week battle. In an Instagram post, Muneer said she's doing fine after recovering from the virus. She will make another video soon to tell people about the diet she was on during the two weeks she remained in self-isolation. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan) On December 9, the actor revealed that she tested positive for the virus. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan) She said that the virus was one of the most challenging and difficult things she and her family have had to endure.
Actor Neelam Muneer Khan has recovered from the novel coronavirus after a two-week battle.

In an Instagram post, Muneer said she’s doing fine after recovering from the virus. She will make another video soon to tell people about the diet she was on during the two weeks she remained in self-isolation.

On December 9, the actor revealed that she tested positive for the virus.

She said that the virus was one of the most challenging and difficult things she and her family have had to endure.

 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Neelam Muneer recovers from COVID-19, Neelam Munir, Neelam Muneer instagram, Neelam Muneer coronavirus
 

