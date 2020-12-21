Neelam Muneer recovers from COVID-19

Actor Neelam Muneer Khan has recovered from the novel coronavirus after a two-week battle.

In an Instagram post, Muneer said she’s doing fine after recovering from the virus. She will make another video soon to tell people about the diet she was on during the two weeks she remained in self-isolation.

On December 9, the actor revealed that she tested positive for the virus.

She said that the virus was one of the most challenging and difficult things she and her family have had to endure.