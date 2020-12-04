Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader

Photo: Momal Sheikh/ Instagram

Actor Momal Sheikh and her husband Nader Nawaz celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

It seems like Nawaz planned a celebration to surprise her. She took to Instagram to thank him.

Sheikh is the daughter of actor Javed Sheikh.

“Once upon a time I became yours and you became mine. And we’ll stay together through both the tears and the laughter… Because that’s what they call happily ever after.. happy 10th anniversary hubby,” Sheikh wrote. “I love you forever and ever and ever thank you for always giving me the best surprises my dear husband and you all say MashAllah.”

Related: Momal Sheikh celebrates son’s fifth birthday amid pandemic

Earlier, the couple took to social media to announce the birth of their daughter. Sheikh, Nawaz and their son Ibrahim welcomed their new bundle of joy on August 20.

On the work front, Sheikh is gracing the screen in HUM TV drama Mushk along with Imran Ashraf and Urwa Hocane. Her famous works in serials are Yeh Zindagi Hai in 2008 and Mirat Ul Uroos in 2013.  She made her Bollywood film debut with Happy Bhaag Jayegi.

Momal Sheikh
 
