Mehwish Hayat tells people to stop matchmaking for her

Says it is her personal decision

Posted: Dec 1, 2020
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Pakistani starlet Mehwish Hayat is done with people interfering in her personal life. She wants people to stop playing matchmaker and procuring ‘unnecessarily juicy headlines’ from her earlier interviews.

She took to Twitter on Sunday and said that whoever she chooses to marry will be her personal decision.

“Who I choose to marry is my personal decision and people will know when it happens! Take a chill pill guys and stop matchmaking!” she wrote. 

Hayat went on to call out publications for running ahead of themselves, writing, “Let’s not take a throwaway line in a 2-year-old interview out of context and make unnecessarily juicy headlines. Aur bhi gham hain zamane mein shadi k siwaa! (There are bigger problems in life than marriage)”

She had opened up about her preferences and reasons for staying single in an interview with Begum Nawazish Ali. The video has resurfaced on YouTube earlier this month.

On October 19, Hayat took to Twitter and updated her fans with her latest celebrity crush. Punjab Nai Jaunge star who binge-watched the show Emily In Paris said that she cannot stop gushing over Lucas Bravo aka Gabriel.

She added that after watching Emily in Paris she wanted to pick up her French lessons again. “Lucus Bravo is definitely my crush updated!” added Hayat.

