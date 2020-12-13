Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Mahira Khan took to social media on Sunday to announce that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” she said in a post on Instagram. “I’m isolating and have informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days.”

Khan went on to say that although it has been rough, everything will be okay soon. “Please, please wear a mask and follow all other SOPs – for your sake and others.”

The Humsafar actor has asked fans for prayers and some good movie recommendations.

Khan recently wrapped up her much anticipated movie Neelofar alongside Fawad Khan. The film was expected to complete its shoot earlier but was halted due to the pandemic. It is expected to release in 2021.

Earlier this week, Neelam Munir tested positive for the virus as well. On Thursday, veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari returned home from the hospital after recovering from the deadly virus.