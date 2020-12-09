Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan wrap shooting for film Neelofar

We can’t wait to see on-screen couple Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan back together on the big screen again. The wait is getting shorter as the pair wrapped shooting of their upcoming movie Neelofar.

The Raees star took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film. She said they have just wrapped up the shoot.

“I take with me a piece of you.. leaving a bit of my soul with you. My darling Neelofar I shall miss you, oh so much,” said Mahira. “Here is a shout out to all those who worked on this film.”

She added that everyone on the team worked their hearts out on this film. “Can’t wait for all of you to see our hard work and love on your screens soon. Ameen,” added Mahira.

The film has produced by Qasim Mehmood and is directed and written by Ammar Rasool, under the supervision of Fawad. The film was expected to complete its shoot earlier but was halted due to the pandemic.

It is expected to release in 2021.

Neelofar will be Mahira and Fawad’s third collaboration on-screen. The duo first paired up for hit drama serial Humsafar and later teamed up for Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt.