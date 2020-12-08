Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Entertainment

Madonna gets her first tattoo at age 62

It’s never too late to tick off a ‘first’

Posted: Dec 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Madonna gets her first tattoo at age 62

Photo: AFP

There’s a first time for everything and at the age of 62 pop icon Madonna has gotten ‘inked for the very first time.’

Mother-of-six shared her experience of getting her very first tattoo on social media. She also posted a photo of herself getting a tattoo on her wrist.

She got the initials of all six of her children tattoed– Lourdes Leon, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Stelle Ciccone and Estere Ciccone. Madonna also used the hashtag ‘family’ in the caption.

Madonna shares Lourdes with ex Carlos Leon, Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The other four children were adopted.

She got tattooed just days after the iconic singer shared a rare snap of all her children on Thanksgiving.

