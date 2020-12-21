Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor to release her ‘Pregnancy Bible’ in 2021

Says the book will help moms-to-be

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor to release her ‘Pregnancy Bible’ in 2021

File photo

Listen
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has announced launching a book in early 2021 to help out pregnant women. In the Pregnancy Bible, the actor will reveal her diet and routine during her pregnancy days. Kareena gave birth to Taimur in December 2016. She and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child who will be born in March 2021. She spoke about authoring the book in an Instagram post on Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) The book will cover medical aspects of pregnancy, including morning sickness, exercise, diet and wellness, she wrote.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Kareena Kapoor

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has announced launching a book in early 2021 to help out pregnant women.

In the Pregnancy Bible, the actor will reveal her diet and routine during her pregnancy days.

Kareena gave birth to Taimur in December 2016. She and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child who will be born in March 2021.

She spoke about authoring the book in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The book will cover medical aspects of pregnancy, including morning sickness, exercise, diet and wellness, she wrote.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Kareena Kapoor to release her 'pregnancy bible' in 2021, Kareena Kapoor khan, Kareena Kapoor pregnant, Kareena Kapoor book, Kareena Kapoor pregnant, Kareena Kapoor pregnancy bible, Kareena Kapoor son, Kareena Kapoor saif, Kareena Kapoor and taimour,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira Mani celebrates son's birthday with Batman
Hira Mani celebrates son’s birthday with Batman
Farhan, Urwa question PDM rallies amid pandemic
Farhan, Urwa question PDM rallies amid pandemic
PEMRA tells Fitrat creators to avoid 'inappropriate dialogues'
PEMRA tells Fitrat creators to avoid ‘inappropriate dialogues’
FIA inquiry accuses Meesha, others of anti-Ali Zafar campaign
FIA inquiry accuses Meesha, others of anti-Ali Zafar campaign
Heer Ranjha's Firdous Begum dies at 73
Heer Ranjha’s Firdous Begum dies at 73
Prize-winning martial arts fighter becomes latest actor in Kurulus: Osman
Prize-winning martial arts fighter becomes latest actor in Kurulus: Osman
Ranjha Ranjha Kardi wins big at Lux Style Awards
Ranjha Ranjha Kardi wins big at Lux Style Awards
Sanam Jung, daughter in isolation after contracting coronavirus
Sanam Jung, daughter in isolation after contracting coronavirus
Zoheb Hassan thanks Meesha Shafi for paying tribute to Nazia
Zoheb Hassan thanks Meesha Shafi for paying tribute to Nazia
Usman Mukhtar has a message for Pakistanis attending weddings
Usman Mukhtar has a message for Pakistanis attending weddings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.