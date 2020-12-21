Kareena Kapoor to release her ‘Pregnancy Bible’ in 2021

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has announced launching a book in early 2021 to help out pregnant women.

In the Pregnancy Bible, the actor will reveal her diet and routine during her pregnancy days.

Kareena gave birth to Taimur in December 2016. She and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child who will be born in March 2021.

She spoke about authoring the book in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The book will cover medical aspects of pregnancy, including morning sickness, exercise, diet and wellness, she wrote.