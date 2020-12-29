Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Irrfan Khan's last movie to release next year

He played the role of a camel trader

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s last film The Song Of Scorpions has been slated to release in 2021.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter on Monday

Related: Pankaj Tripathi still misses Irrfan Khan

Directed by Anup Singh, the drama revolves around an independent young tribal woman, who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal and in the process finds her voice. Irrfan, who died in April this year, will be seen in the role of a camel trader.

The Song Of Scorpions, which also stars Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani and veteran Bollywood actor Waheeda Rehman, premiered at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland in 2017.

Earlier this year, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shared a throwback picture of the late actor in a still from the film in which Irrfan is sitting in front of a camel. 

Related: Irrfan Khan’s son dreams of his late father

Khan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection.

The actor was still under treatment when he returned to the acting world with his last release, Angrezi Medium, a follow-up to his 2017 hit, Hindi Medium. He was away from the big screen since the release of Karwaan in 2018, the year he was diagnosed.

 
