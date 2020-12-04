Iqra Aziz ‘can’t stop loving’ Yasir Hussain

Actor Iqra Aziz and her better half Yasir Hussain seem to be the perfect power couple who just can’t stop gushing over each other.

Aziz said you can’t stop loving Hussain once you get to know him. She said this on Instagram where she posted a photo of them together on an adventure.

Hussain was quick to notice his wife’s PDA. I’m calling you right away, he commented.

The duo has actively been sharing adorable pictures with fans on social media.

On November 11, a super excited Aziz shared a glimpse of Hussain’s directorial debut.

In her Instagram story, the Suno Chanda starlet said that she is exhilarated and looking forward to Hussain’s directorial artwork. “I am so proud of you my baby,” Aziz said.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since Yasir’s public proposal to Iqra at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

They tied the knot on December 28, 2019.