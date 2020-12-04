Indian sitcom writer dies by suicide in Mumbai: report

Abhishek Makwana, the writer of popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has died by suicide, the Indian Express reported Friday.

According to the report, the police found a suicide note from his Kandivali residence in which he mentioned “financial troubles” as the cause behind his death.

The suicide note was written in Gujarati language, a police official was quoted as saying. The police have filed a case of accidental death on November 27. An investigation is underway.

Jenis Makwana, his younger brother, confirmed Abhishek’s death in a Facebook post.

On November 12, another Indian showbiz personality died by suicide. Asif Basra, who recently appeared in Amazon’s Paatal Lok, was found dead at his private guest house in Himachal Pradesh.

No suicide note was found at his residence, according to the police.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: