Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Indian sitcom writer dies by suicide in Mumbai: report

His body was found at his residence in Kandivali

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Indian sitcom writer dies by suicide in Mumbai: report

Abhishek Makwana. Photo: Jenis Makwana

Abhishek Makwana, the writer of popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has died by suicide, the Indian Express reported Friday.

According to the report, the police found a suicide note from his Kandivali residence in which he mentioned “financial troubles” as the cause behind his death.

The suicide note was written in Gujarati language, a police official was quoted as saying. The police have filed a case of accidental death on November 27. An investigation is underway.

Jenis Makwana, his younger brother, confirmed Abhishek’s death in a Facebook post.

On November 12, another Indian showbiz personality died by suicide. Asif Basra, who recently appeared in Amazon’s Paatal Lok, was found dead at his private guest house in Himachal Pradesh.

No suicide note was found at his residence, according to the police.

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

  • Do not leave the person alone
  • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.
  • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional
  • You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines in Pakistan and speak to them:
  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999
  • For readers in India’s Maharashtra, here’s the government helpline for anyone going through mental health issues: 1800120820050. Other helplines: Fortis: +91-8376804102 and icall: 022-25521111.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bollywood India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement ceremony
Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s engagement ceremony
Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha to be Pakistan’s entry to Oscars
Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha to be Pakistan’s entry to Oscars
In pictures: Rabab Hashim’s fairy-tale wedding
In pictures: Rabab Hashim’s fairy-tale wedding
Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan's Uchiyaan Dewaraan continues Baari's journey
Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan’s Uchiyaan Dewaraan continues Baari’s journey
Maryam Nafees contracts coronavirus, advises people to wear masks
Maryam Nafees contracts coronavirus, advises people to wear masks
Mehwish Hayat tells people to stop matchmaking for her
Mehwish Hayat tells people to stop matchmaking for her
Divorce doesn’t always mean sadness, says Rubya Chaudhry
Divorce doesn’t always mean sadness, says Rubya Chaudhry
Sajal Aly wins International Icon award at DIAFA
Sajal Aly wins International Icon award at DIAFA
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari's health
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari’s health
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.