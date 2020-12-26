Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Indian actor Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer on her nikkah

She tied the knot with dancer Zaid Darbar

Listen
Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan has thanked Pakistani designer Saira Shakira for designing her nikkah outfit. Khan exchanged the vows with her longtime partner and dancer Zaid Darbar in a private ceremony on Friday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laam (@laamofficial) The duo hosted a big wedding reception soon after the nikkah. Several big names of B-Town including Hussain Kuwajerwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Manish Malhotra turned up at the event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laam (@laamofficial) Social media is flooded with cute photos and videos of Khan and Darbar who donned stunning outfits at all their events. In a video, Khan could be seen shaking a leg to her popular song Jhalla Wallah with her husband. They got engaged in November. Khan, 37, was previously married to her industry colleague Kushal Tandon from 2013 to 2014.
