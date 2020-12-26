Indian actor Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer on her nikkah

Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan has thanked Pakistani designer Saira Shakira for designing her nikkah outfit.

Khan exchanged the vows with her longtime partner and dancer Zaid Darbar in a private ceremony on Friday.

The duo hosted a big wedding reception soon after the nikkah. Several big names of B-Town including Hussain Kuwajerwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Manish Malhotra turned up at the event.

Social media is flooded with cute photos and videos of Khan and Darbar who donned stunning outfits at all their events. In a video, Khan could be seen shaking a leg to her popular song Jhalla Wallah with her husband.

They got engaged in November.

Khan, 37, was previously married to her industry colleague Kushal Tandon from 2013 to 2014.