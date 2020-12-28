India music composer AR Rehman’s mother dies in Chennai

Kareema Begum, the mother of India’s Oscar-winning music composer AR Rehman, has died in Chennai, the NDTV reported Monday.

Rehman posted a picture of his mother without a caption on Twitter Monday afternoon. Soon after his tweet, his friends from the industry and politicians paid tribute to Kareema Begum.

“She was one of the most gentle, affectionate person I have met,” singer Shreya Ghoshal tweeted. “Praying for her departed soul.”

Film director Shekhar Kapur said Rehman’s mother had given her son “inner strength, inner resilience and belief”.

“Stay strong, my friend,” Kapur added.