In a first, Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife discusses their divorce

Syeda Bushra Iqbal has confirmed her divorce from PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat for the first time.

In an Instagram post, she said the divorce came at the behest of Tuba Aamir, Liaquat’s second wife.

The pair’s marriage became public in 2018 when Liaquat submitted his nomination papers for the general elections and confirmed that he had two wives. Before that, his second marriage had been kept secret.

He confirmed the news himself that December. Tuba, 26, was on 49-year-old Liaquat’s team at a TV channel where he had a show. Their age difference also became the subject of controversy.

In an Instagram question and answer session, Tuba said no one knew of their nikkah. She said a TV channel publicized their marriage to spice up their election coverage. However, at the time, she claimed that they were not living together.

Controversy grew after Liaquat’s daughter from his first marriage, Dua, began posting about the couple on social media. She blamed Tuba for everything and had harsh things to say about her father.

Now, Bushra has spoken about the matter for the first time in two years.

In an Instagram post, she said Liaquat divorced her on the telephone “in front of Tuba” and at her request, which she called traumatic for both her and her children. She did not, however, confirm when the divorce occurred.