Imran Khan’s pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan

She traveled to Gilgit-Baltistan in October

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

With the world’s pandemic policies tightening, COVID-19 cases rising and vaccines unlikely to reach most people until spring or later, many people are rethinking their foreign travel plans. Some people are opting for somewhere within the country instead.

While everyone is eager to hop on a plane to somewhere peaceful, actor Urwa Hocane is craving to go back to the enthralling Gilgit-Baltistan.

Taking to Twitter, Hocane replied to PM Imran Khan and said she has just returned from the place and wants to go back.

“Was there only a few weeks ago, already craving to go back to the enthralling Gilgit-Baltistan & it’s warmest people,” said Hocane.

PM Khan shared scenic pictures from Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday. He said it is one of his favourite places on earth.

“The colours of Gilgit Baltistan just before the onset of winter. One of my favourite places on this earth,” said PM Khan.

However, the photographer who captured pictures took to Twitter and complained that the prime minister did not give him credit.

“Thank you sir @ImranKhanPTI for sharing my picture but it would have been great if my watermark hasn’t being cropped & credits may have been given to me,” said Asmar Hussain.

In October, Hocane packed her bags and made her way up to one of the most picturesque places in our country, the land of Gilgit-Baltistan. 

 In a series of photos, she shared highlights of her journey with her fans and followers. She also visited Shigar Fort while in Skardu.

