HSY calls Pehli Si Mohabbat ‘a show not to miss’

Pakistani fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as HSY, is all in praises for Pehli Si Mohabbat’s cast and crew. The drama marked his acting debut on TV.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the designer gave a sneak peek of his character along with a long caption. He also shared pictures with the crew.

“The experience of working with the stellar team that the incredible Abdullah Seja has put together for his production is nothing short of phenomenal,” he said.

“From the spectacular director Anjum Shahzad who brings it all to life to the super talented writer Faiza Iftikhar who has written a story that will leave you wanting more to our DOP Shayan Latif whose magic with the camera leaves one spellbound, it’s a show you don’t want to miss.”

HSY added that he is excited and humbled that he got a chance to work with the ensemble cast whom he is inspired by. The cast of the drama includes Shabbir Jan, Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, Nausheen Shah and Saba Hameed.

He promised to keep his fans posted with the latest developments in the drama. “Will post more as I can. Love you guys for being so supportive of this new beginning,” said HSY.

On August 10, the designer announced about his debut in the world of TV. He had shared a picture of him holding the script for Pehli Si Mohabbat on Instagram.

Before that, he announced his film debut as an actor in Mohib Mirza’s Ishrat Made In China. He revealed that Mirza had written the role especially for him.

“Proud to officially announce my debut as an actor! When Mohib contacted me and told me that he had written a movie role especially for me, I couldn’t say no,” reads the post.

HSY said this was one of the most thrilling experiences of his life and he was honoured to be part of the movie.