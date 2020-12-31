Thursday, December 31, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hollywood productions shut down again as LA COVID-19 cases soar

Entertainment productions resumed half their usual activities in October

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Hollywood productions shut down again as LA COVID-19 cases soar

Photo: AFP

Listen
Most Hollywood productions have shut down again until at least mid-January, the movie industry's acting union announced, as Covid-19 cases soar to record levels in Los Angeles. SAG-AFTRA said the majority of entertainment productions will "remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January if not later," in a statement to members late Tuesday. The message comes after Los Angeles county health officials on Christmas Eve urged filmmakers to "consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in COVID cases." Los Angeles -- the nation's most populous county -- has emerged as the latest US epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, topping 7,000 Covid hospitalizations for the first time Monday. The sprawling county of 10 million people has suffered nearly 750,000 cases including just under 10,000 deaths. Southern California's "stay-at-home" order was extended indefinitely Tuesday, with multiple hospitals overwhelmed and forced to turn away ambulances. SAG-AFTRA has steered months-long efforts to restart Hollywood since its initial March shutdown, co-signing a deal with top studios in September to ramp up on-set coronavirus safety measures for its actors, including testing. Even so, Los Angeles, before again declining as Covid cases began to soar. Film LA, the body that grants permits for productions around Los Angeles, said applications to film have recently sunk to "lows we have not seen since the weeks after restart of production last summer." Beside a few dozen indie movies, very few feature films resumed production in the Los Angeles area this year, with most filming activity restricted to commercials and music video shoots. In contrast, high-profile productions have resumed abroad, including the latest Tom Cruise blockbuster "Mission Impossible 7" in the United Kingdom and Italy, and TV series such as "Supergirl" and "Batwoman" in Canada.  Lack of coronavirus insurance continues to hamper productions hoping to restart. SAG-AFTRA said it would ensure "appropriate precautions for the holiday hiatus period including additional time for testing prior to the resumption of production."
FaceBook WhatsApp
Hollywood

Most Hollywood productions have shut down again until at least mid-January, the movie industry’s acting union announced, as Covid-19 cases soar to record levels in Los Angeles.

SAG-AFTRA said the majority of entertainment productions will “remain on hiatus until the second or third week of January if not later,” in a statement to members late Tuesday.

The message comes after Los Angeles county health officials on Christmas Eve urged filmmakers to “consider pausing work for a few weeks during this catastrophic surge in COVID cases.”

Los Angeles — the nation’s most populous county — has emerged as the latest US epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, topping 7,000 Covid hospitalizations for the first time Monday.

The sprawling county of 10 million people has suffered nearly 750,000 cases including just under 10,000 deaths.

Southern California’s “stay-at-home” order was extended indefinitely Tuesday, with multiple hospitals overwhelmed and forced to turn away ambulances.

SAG-AFTRA has steered months-long efforts to restart Hollywood since its initial March shutdown, co-signing a deal with top studios in September to ramp up on-set coronavirus safety measures for its actors, including testing.

Even so, Los Angeles, before again declining as Covid cases began to soar.

Film LA, the body that grants permits for productions around Los Angeles, said applications to film have recently sunk to “lows we have not seen since the weeks after restart of production last summer.”

Beside a few dozen indie movies, very few feature films resumed production in the Los Angeles area this year, with most filming activity restricted to commercials and music video shoots.

In contrast, high-profile productions have resumed abroad, including the latest Tom Cruise blockbuster “Mission Impossible 7” in the United Kingdom and Italy, and TV series such as “Supergirl” and “Batwoman” in Canada. 

Lack of coronavirus insurance continues to hamper productions hoping to restart.

SAG-AFTRA said it would ensure “appropriate precautions for the holiday hiatus period including additional time for testing prior to the resumption of production.”

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Planning on buying a plot in Karachi? Contact Hareem Shah
Planning on buying a plot in Karachi? Contact Hareem Shah
Akshay Kumar has a quirky birthday wish for wife Twinkle
Akshay Kumar has a quirky birthday wish for wife Twinkle
2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn
2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn
Indian actor Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer on her nikkah
Indian actor Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer on her nikkah
Former WWE superstar Luke Harper passes away aged 41
Former WWE superstar Luke Harper passes away aged 41
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts
Faisal Qureshi reveals why he left acting
Faisal Qureshi reveals why he left acting
Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b
Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b
Sarah Khan request prayers for her late father
Sarah Khan request prayers for her late father
Akshay Kumar is going to Rajasthan to become Bachchan Pandey
Akshay Kumar is going to Rajasthan to become Bachchan Pandey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.