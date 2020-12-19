Hira Mani celebrates son’s birthday with Batman

Actor Hira Mani celebrated her youngest son Ibrahim’s eighth birthday in the best way a comic book fan can image.

Ibrahim got to enjoy the day with a Batman-themed party. Mani posted a few photos of the event on Instagram.

She had a hilarious caption for a photo with her brothers and husband.

Some celebrities including Rafay Chaudhry, Adnan Tipu and Danish Nawaz too turned up at the event.

Hira said she was anxious about the decoration but everything ended up being “on point”.

“Most important thing is that my Ibrahim is happy,” she added.