Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Heer Ranjha’s Firdous Begum dies at 73

She suffered a brain hemorrhage

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Heer Ranjha’s Firdous Begum dies at 73

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Pakistani movie icon Parveen aka Firdous Begum has died at the age of 73.

A source within her family confirmed to SAMAA TV that she breathed her last at a private hospital in Lahore. She was admitted there on Tuesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Begum acted in over 150 Punjabi, Urdu and Pashto films. She got her breakthrough in the 1970 film Heer Ranjha in which she played Heer’s opposite Ejaz Durrani (Ranjha).

The movie is about Heer and Ranjha being head over heels in love with each other until Heer’s uncle hatches a plan to separate them.

