Planning on buying a plot in Karachi? Contact Hareem Shah

Says plots up for grabs for Rs300,000

Listen
TikTok star Hareem Shah has teamed up with a real state agency to sell plots across Karachi. On Instagram, Shah posted a video explaining how people can get in touch with the Property Bank Marketing Network to make most of a low-cost housing scheme. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem shah (@hareem.shah_official_account) The TikToker posted a photo of a registration form as well which read that 100 sq yard plots are up for grabs for Rs300,000. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem shah (@hareem.shah_official_account) People can possess it for Rs100,00 then pay the rest in installment. The agency will also give 100 homes for free to homeless people every month, according to her. On the other hand, on December 4, a Lahore court rejected an application filed by anchorperson Mubashir Lucman against Shah and her TikToker friend Sandal Khattak. Lucman accused them of stealing his laptop and other valuable items from his private jet in 2019 when they went there to make TikTok videos. He claims that he did not give them permission to do so. However, an additional sessions judge ruled that the theft could not be proven.
