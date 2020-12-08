Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments

She wants people to use their words wisely

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments

Photo: File

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has revealed that she shed tears over reading negative comments on her social media posts. 

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself and asked her fans to use their words wisely and that they can have detrimental effects when misused. 

“This was me trying to get myself together after shedding two tears over three mean comments,” said Aamir. “Words are powerful. They can create and destroy. Why use them to knock people down when you can use them to lift each other up.”

She added that being mean and projection of your own fears and insecurities is easy, and one should not do it.

“Being kind is beautiful; it is strength; let’s be beautiful and strong together.
Use your words wisely,” said Aamir.

Recently she was accused on social media for allegedly getting lip fillers. However, later the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star explained that has been using the ‘baby face’ filter on Instagram. It has a scale you need to adjust; otherwise, your lips will look swollen. Aamir didn’t know that.

She explained the whole issue on her Instagram stories. “Jis filter ki waja se hum badnaam hogye [I got trolled for this filter],” she said.  

Aamir is quite an entertainer on Instagram with over three million followers. She posts clips and stories of her singing, dancing, and all sorts of fun content.

She recently appeared in TV series Meray Dost Meray Yaar Season 2. The series is a musical, directed by Mehreen Jabbar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hania Aamir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan's pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Imran Khan’s pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio's all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio’s all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Mehwish Hayat tells people to stop matchmaking for her
Mehwish Hayat tells people to stop matchmaking for her
Divorce doesn’t always mean sadness, says Rubya Chaudhry
Divorce doesn’t always mean sadness, says Rubya Chaudhry
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
First episode of Pakistani web series Clickbait is out now
First episode of Pakistani web series Clickbait is out now
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari's health
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari’s health
Iqra Aziz 'can't stop loving' Yasir Hussain
Iqra Aziz ‘can’t stop loving’ Yasir Hussain
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.