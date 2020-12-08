Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has revealed that she shed tears over reading negative comments on her social media posts.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself and asked her fans to use their words wisely and that they can have detrimental effects when misused.

“This was me trying to get myself together after shedding two tears over three mean comments,” said Aamir. “Words are powerful. They can create and destroy. Why use them to knock people down when you can use them to lift each other up.”

She added that being mean and projection of your own fears and insecurities is easy, and one should not do it.

“Being kind is beautiful; it is strength; let’s be beautiful and strong together.

Use your words wisely,” said Aamir.

Recently she was accused on social media for allegedly getting lip fillers. However, later the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star explained that has been using the ‘baby face’ filter on Instagram. It has a scale you need to adjust; otherwise, your lips will look swollen. Aamir didn’t know that.

She explained the whole issue on her Instagram stories. “Jis filter ki waja se hum badnaam hogye [I got trolled for this filter],” she said.

Aamir is quite an entertainer on Instagram with over three million followers. She posts clips and stories of her singing, dancing, and all sorts of fun content.

She recently appeared in TV series Meray Dost Meray Yaar Season 2. The series is a musical, directed by Mehreen Jabbar.