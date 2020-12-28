Game of Thrones video game-maker died of poisoning: Shanghai police

Lin Qi, the maker of Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming, died of poisoning, the Shanghai police said in a statement Monday.

The 39-year-old died in Shanghai on Christmas Day. He was the chairman and chief executive of games developer Yoozoo.

The police have detained one of Qi’s colleagues in connection with the poisoning, according to the statement. It identified the arrested man with his surname Xu.

Quoting the Chinese media reports, the BBC reported that the person detained for poisoning Qi could be Xu Yao, the head of the company’s movie production department.