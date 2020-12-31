Fuzon guitarist Shallum Xavier’s Jam Room’ to highlight original music

The show will be live from his own studio

Shallum Asher Xavier, guitarist, composer and music producer, is starting his own show 'Jam Room' to highlight Pakistan's original music content. He believes we need original compositions.

While talking to SAMAA FM's RJ Sara Baloch, the composer revealed that he took the initiative to provide opportunities and a platform for upcoming and established artists.

"The jam room is a space for upcoming as well as established artists who are keen and eager to record and perform original compositions with just a few basic instruments keeping things plain, sweet and simple," he said.

The show will be telecast live from Xavier's jam room and studio.

He added that the project is very close to his heart.

"I have been composing songs ever since I started playing and I thoroughly enjoy the process of conceiving a melody and turning it into a song, therefore this particular experience has been quite meaningful in many ways."

Xavier has been recording professionally for 15 years, and has played as a session musician and recorded with most of the country's most well-known mainstream artists including Ali Haider, Najam Shiraz, Zeb and Haniya, Hadiqa Kiyani, and Strings.

"I have incorporated the experience and skillset of Khalid Khan on bass and the exuberance of the upcoming percussionist Sagar Viljee as my accompanying performers keeping the idea of simplicity in acoustic music as our main objective along with sharing original melodies no cover tunes or remixes," explained the guitarist.

Xavier believes that Pakistan needs a system that can identify talent and provide them a learning opportunity, hence, he came up with the idea of 'Jam Room'.

"Unfortunately in Pakistan, we don’t have the right means or a valid system that can identify talent and provide a concrete foundation for their growth and development," said Xavier.

The composer also commented on the culture of sponsored musical programmes by famous brands.

"Brands that sponsor musical programmes tend to only include their hand-picked performers that circulate in their networks, which is the case almost everywhere," said the music producer. "The same faces, same style, same idea, the same sound and bad remixes have been penetrating our airwaves for over a decade."

He remarked that the Pakistani music industry and big brands need to understand that in order to make a hit they should not look for mega-celebrities. They need good melodies and music instead, he said.

"We don’t need 20 musicians and mega-celebrities to compose and produce a melodic original composition. It can be done with a minimalist approach with an open mind, aspiring young singers and by keeping politics, favouritism, racism and nepotism out of this creative world," said Xavier.

In 2003 Xavier, with Imran Momina, formed the internationally acclaimed band Fuzön. The guitarist is also working on his own album which features various artists from across borders.