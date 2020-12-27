Former WWE superstar Luke Harper passes away aged 41

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that its former superstar Jon Huber aka Luke Harper passed away at the of 41 on Sunday.

The sports-entertainment company made the announcement in a statement on its website.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41,” the statement read. “Known as both Luke Harper and Brodie Lee in the ring, Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring.”

After making his debut in NXT, Harper joined the Wyatt Family and was involved in gripping storylines against the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena and The Usos.

Harper had an impressive run in the singles division as he went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler for WWE Intercontinental Championship. He then joined forces with Wyatt Family team member Erick Rowan to form the Bludgeon Brothers which won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Wrestlemania 34.

The former sports-entertainer was released from his contract in December last year. He then signed with All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) as Brodie Lee.

According to an Indian Express report, the 41-year-old was suffering from lung issues. Several WWE superstars took to social media to pay tribute to Harper.

I don’t have the words. #RIPBrodieLee May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible. — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) December 27, 2020

Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother ♥️ #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/DvTNr3Vo4g — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 27, 2020

This is a great glimpse into the early days of Jon Huber’s career. His pride in his performance, and his love for being a father are so inspiring. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/vJFTaor9Yi — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 27, 2020

Amazing talent ….

Better human being, husband and father. https://t.co/wc2080Ziar — Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2020

Jon was an awesome human being. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. A great man and even better husband & father. There are so many broken hearts tonight. Thank you for the great memories brother. #RipBrodieLee — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 27, 2020

Was a true honor every time we locked horns. You were a damn great man, husband and father. This stings. You will be sorely missed Jon. I will always remember out times together. #RIPBrodie #RIPJonHuber pic.twitter.com/8o8haKexNh — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 27, 2020

His wife Amanda remembered her husband on Instagram.

“My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet.”

No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard-fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue,” she added.