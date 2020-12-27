Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Former WWE superstar Luke Harper passes away aged 41

He was suffering from non-Covid related lung issues

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Former WWE superstar Luke Harper passes away aged 41

Photo Courtesy: WWE/Twitter

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that its former superstar Jon Huber aka Luke Harper passed away at the of 41 on Sunday.

The sports-entertainment company made the announcement in a statement on its website.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41,” the statement read. “Known as both Luke Harper and Brodie Lee in the ring, Huber found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring.”

After making his debut in NXT, Harper joined the Wyatt Family and was involved in gripping storylines against the likes of Kane, Daniel Bryan, The Shield, John Cena and The Usos.

Harper had an impressive run in the singles division as he went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler for WWE Intercontinental Championship. He then joined forces with Wyatt Family team member Erick Rowan to form the Bludgeon Brothers which won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Wrestlemania 34.

The former sports-entertainer was released from his contract in December last year. He then signed with All-Elite Wrestling (AEW) as Brodie Lee.

According to an Indian Express report, the 41-year-old was suffering from lung issues. Several WWE superstars took to social media to pay tribute to Harper.

His wife Amanda remembered her husband on Instagram.

“My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet.”

No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard-fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue,” she added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Luke Harper wwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
WWE, Luke Harper, World Wrestling Entertainment, All Elite Wrestling, AEW, Luke Harper death,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Planning on buying a plot in Karachi? Contact Hareem Shah
Planning on buying a plot in Karachi? Contact Hareem Shah
Kareena Kapoor to release her 'Pregnancy Bible' in 2021
Kareena Kapoor to release her ‘Pregnancy Bible’ in 2021
Faisal Qureshi reveals why he left acting
Faisal Qureshi reveals why he left acting
Indian actor Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer on her nikkah
Indian actor Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer on her nikkah
Wonder Woman 1984: moment of truth for pandemic-torn Hollywood
Wonder Woman 1984: moment of truth for pandemic-torn Hollywood
Actor Iqra Aziz gushes over Bushra Ansari
Actor Iqra Aziz gushes over Bushra Ansari
Randy Orton beats Bray Wyatt in Firefly Inferno match
Randy Orton beats Bray Wyatt in Firefly Inferno match
Neelam Muneer recovers from COVID-19
Neelam Muneer recovers from COVID-19
Aima Baig joins Abdullah Siddiqui for new song Be Myself
Aima Baig joins Abdullah Siddiqui for new song Be Myself
20 souls a day keep Shehzad Roy's mortality at bay
20 souls a day keep Shehzad Roy’s mortality at bay
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.