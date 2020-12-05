First episode of Pakistani web series Clickbait is out now

It has been released on YouTube

The first episode of a six-part Pakistani web series Clickbait has been released on YouTube. A new episode will be released every Friday.

Produced by the Image Nation Pictures, Clickbait’s story revolves around two rival YouTubers, Sara and Asad, played by Rida Zehra and Sami Rehman. Rehman is associated with Bekaar Films.

This is the first web series of Pakistan which has been produced without the help of any sponsor, Producer Ghania Asad said. The partners paid for all the expenses from their own pockets.

Besides Asad, Rehman, Zehra and Sidra Jameel are the other partners. Jameel has also played the role of Sara’s sister in the show.

The series, which is shot in Pakistan and Thailand, focuses on the ups and downs of the internet fame and the reality on the other side of the computer screen.

Famous YouTubers Mooroo, CBA (Comics by Arsalan), Kashaan of The Idiotz, Junaid Akram and Ali Gul Pir will have cameo appearances in the show.

Asad said they previously produced another six-part web series titled BFFs.