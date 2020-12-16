FIA inquiry accuses Meesha, others of anti-Ali Zafar campaign

The FIA has found a group of eight people, including singer Meesha Shafi, responsible for running a defamatory social media campaign against actor-singer Ali Zafar.

In the challan submitted to a Lahore court on Tuesday, the FIA said these people were unable to provide witnesses to Shafi’s sexual harassment. This is not a final verdict in the harassment case.

Zafar filed a case against Shafi and seven other people at the FIA’s cyber crime wing for running a vilification campaign against him on social media.

He provided Twitter account handles and screenshots as evidence of the campaign.

Shafi, actor Iffat Omar, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseemus Zaman, Fariha Ayub, Syed Faizan Raza, Humna Raza and rapper Ali Gul Pir have been named in the FIR. According to the FIA, Humna Raza is no longer required in the investigation as Zafar has accepted her apology.

The challan accused them of making sexual harassment complaints against Zafar on social media.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said. In response, Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi.

He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.

Since then the two have been engaged in a legal battle.

The eight people named in the case were booked on September 29 under Section 20 (Offences against the dignity of a natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Section 109 (Punishment of abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A two-member cyber crime team for the prosecution will investigate the case.