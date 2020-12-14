Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Farhan, Urwa question PDM rallies amid pandemic

They both are vocal PTI supporters

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Urwa Hocane/ Instagram

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane, both very vocal supporters of the PTI, have come out strongly against the Pakistan Democratic Movement for organising rallies across the country in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Saeed approached anchorperson Waseem Badami on Twitter, asking him to question the PML-N on their stance on holding public gatherings when the infections are surging.

His wife Urwa feels the same. She said the opposition was exploiting the pandemic for personal gains. All they think about is money, she tweeted.

The couple has been voicing in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s favour ever since he assumed the office in 2018.

On December 7, Saeed shared the PTI official anthem which he sang for their election campaign.

He was confident that PM Khan will change Pakistan’s fate.

