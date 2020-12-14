Farhan, Urwa question PDM rallies amid pandemic

Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane, both very vocal supporters of the PTI, have come out strongly against the Pakistan Democratic Movement for organising rallies across the country in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Saeed approached anchorperson Waseem Badami on Twitter, asking him to question the PML-N on their stance on holding public gatherings when the infections are surging.

If according to Pml N jalsas are harmless and it doesnt spread the virus , why are their restrictions on concerts ,weddings and cinemas ? Could you @WaseemBadami please ask the authorities , because a lot of people are suffering due to this. @sayedzbukhari @ImranKhanPTI — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) December 13, 2020

His wife Urwa feels the same. She said the opposition was exploiting the pandemic for personal gains. All they think about is money, she tweeted.

They could have saved their tiny little fraction of support left in Pakistan only if they weren’t using a world pandemic into their personal benefits.This only projects how power & money is all they think about while humanity is at further risk in this world crisis! — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) December 13, 2020

The couple has been voicing in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s favour ever since he assumed the office in 2018.

On December 7, Saeed shared the PTI official anthem which he sang for their election campaign.

‘Ab Sirf Imran Khan’

Still believe it and know it for a fact, khan sb will change the fortune of this country for good inshAllah.



🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰https://t.co/rRo9FLVGoN@ImranKhanPTI @sayedzbukhari — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) December 7, 2020

He was confident that PM Khan will change Pakistan’s fate.