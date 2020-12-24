Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Faisal Qureshi reveals why he left acting

His true passion lies elsewhere

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Faisal Qureshi reveals why he left acting

Photo: @faisalqureshifq/Instagram

Faisal Qureshi has chosen to stop being the jack of all trades to focus on direction—because that’s what he loves the most.

“You could say that my true passion is direction or just working behind the camera. I like conceiving the project and then making it… let it be movies, commercials, dramas or awareness campaigns,” he said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Thursday.

“If you act and direct too, it becomes hard to manage.”

Qureshi rose to fame by writing, directing and acting in comedy sitcoms and advertisements.

Ufone’s advertisements turned him into a mega star as he left the country in fits with his witty comedy in all his commercials.

In 2010, his Saaf Awaz ad for Ufone won the Best Telco Ad award.

The Naram Sa To Ha commercial also went viral in 2014 in which Qureshi played a Pathan man who mistook a gadda (bed) for gadha (donkey). And the SAMAA TV anchor made sure to ask Qureshi about it.

“That character was great. Everyone on the set was laughing too… It’s one of the best characters I have ever played,” Qureshi said.

Qureshi has a message for conspiracy theorists

Qureshi was amazed that several Pakistanis still don’t believe in the coronavirus.

“People say that it’s some kind of a conspiracy. Whether you believe in it or not, that’s on you, but don’t get upset when people are taking precautionary measures,” he said.

Instead of delivery a punch line, Qureshi quipped that he would punch such conspiracy makers.

 
RELATED STORIES

