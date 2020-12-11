Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Entertainment

Ertugrul’s Engin Altan wants to act in Pakistani dramas

He’s in Lahore on his first ever visit to Pakistan

Posted: Dec 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Engin Altan, who played the lead role in Turkish TV show Diriliş: Ertuğrul, wants to act in Pakistani dramas.

Altan is currently in Lahore on his first visit to Pakistan. I know the people of Pakistan love me, he said at a press conference Friday afternoon.

The Turkish actor was happier about the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself praised the Turkish series and allowed its broadcast on the Pakistan state TV.

"It's a pleasure to me of course that Pakistan prime minister allows the TV series and allows me," the actor said.

"Why not," he said, when asked if he would like to work in the Pakistani showbiz industry. "If you have a good story, why not."

Altan said this is his first visit to Pakistan but he has not got enough time to tour the country.

"But I am aware of the natural beauty of Pakistan, especially I am impressed by its mountainous area and would like to see it," he said.

The Turkish actor turned out to be a fan of Pakistani cuisines too. He said they are a bit spicy but they taste good.
