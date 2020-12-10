Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ertugrul actor Engin Altan Duzyatan reaches Lahore

He has been invited by a private company

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Ertugrul actor Engin Altan Duzyatan reaches Lahore

Photo: @enginaltandzytn/Instagram

Engin Altan Düzyatan, the lead actor of Turkish TV show Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has reached Lahore.

The Turkish Embassy in Pakistan has tweeted a photo of the actor at the Lahore airport. He was invited by directors of the Chaudhary Groups.

The show was aired in Pakistan on PTV on the prime minister’s request and became an instant hit. It also broke the world record for the most subscribers on YouTube.

According to the actor, the crew knew the show would do well from the very beginning but had no idea that it would get so much attention around the world.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Engin Altan Ertugrul
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ertugrul actor Engin Altan Duzyatan reaches Lahore, ertugrul actor in pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan's pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Imran Khan’s pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery
Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio's all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio’s all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan wrap shooting for film Neelofar
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan wrap shooting for film Neelofar
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Neelum Muneer tests positive for COVID-19
Neelum Muneer tests positive for COVID-19
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari's health
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari’s health
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.