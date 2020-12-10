Ertugrul actor Engin Altan Duzyatan reaches Lahore

Engin Altan Düzyatan, the lead actor of Turkish TV show Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has reached Lahore.

The Turkish Embassy in Pakistan has tweeted a photo of the actor at the Lahore airport. He was invited by directors of the Chaudhary Groups.

#ErtugrulGazi (Diriliş Ertuğrul) lead actor/hero Mr. Engin Altan Düzyatan just landed at Lahore Airport for a short visit to Pakistan at the invitation of a private business company. Join us to welcome him. #PakistanWelcomesErtugrul#VisitPakistan

@eadksk pic.twitter.com/AhnXowXNRc — Pakistan in Turkey (@PakTurkey) December 10, 2020

The show was aired in Pakistan on PTV on the prime minister’s request and became an instant hit. It also broke the world record for the most subscribers on YouTube.

According to the actor, the crew knew the show would do well from the very beginning but had no idea that it would get so much attention around the world.