Divorce doesn’t always mean sadness, says Rubya Chaudhry

Pakistani model turned actor Rubya Chaudhry took to social media to address the stigma attached to divorce. She remarked that divorce doesn’t always mean sadness as she opened up about her divorce.

In 2016, Rubya Chaudhry got married to musician Mekaal Hasan in a private function. The two then separated.

Addressing the issue, Rubya took to Instagram and wrote a long post about the social stigmatisation of divorce that she has experienced first hand.

“I always knew people can be crass and ill-mannered, but there isn’t anything like experiencing it first hand. I don’t even so much as humour these types usually, but in some situations, one just HAS to put their foot down” said Chaudhry. “I got married a few years ago, and then got divorced super quickly after.”

Related: Pakistani short film Bench gets shortlisted for Cannes

The Bench actor added that she never liked posting about her private life up on social media.

“I’d also like to add that divorce doesn’t always mean sadness and death and hayay hayay yeh kya hogya! Hayayyy bachi ki zindagi tabaaah ho gai! [Oh God what has happened! The girl’s life has been ruined]. It could also mean bachi ki zindagi tabaah honay say BACH gayee. It also means a second chance at love, at life, at all the wonderfully amazing chapters that may have never actualized had you chosen the dead-end as your destiny,” said Chaudhry.

Related: Rubya Chaudhry demands healthier female representation in dramas

“Choose to thrive. Choose divorce if it ain’t your scene and stop worrying about all the ill-mannered and crass people around,” she explained.

The actor added that she only choose to share her story in order to help hundreds of thousands of women who are made to feel like they should be ashamed if their marriages didn’t work out.

” [Those] who are told time and again by their own husbands and in-laws that there’s something wrong with them, that they need to change themselves to fit into some mould of the perfect wife (whatever that is), who’re gaslighted continuously and stripped of their vibrant personalities,” said she.

The model concluded her post with Kishor Kumar’s evergreen song ‘Kuch to Log Kahen Gay‘.

Earlier, she shared that Bench, a short-film made by actor and director Usman Mukhtar, has been nominated in the best short-film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA. She was the main lead in the movie.