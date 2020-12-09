Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Contagion director Steven Soderbergh to produce 2021 pandemic Oscars

The ceremony set to take place on April 25

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
Contagion director Steven Soderbergh to produce 2021 pandemic Oscars

Photo: AFP

Next year’s pandemic-hit Oscars will be produced by “Contagion” director Steven Soderbergh, the Academy announced Tuesday, as Hollywood’s biggest night finally begins to take shape.

The ceremony set to take place April 25 has already been postponed due to coronavirus and seen its film eligibility rules relaxed due to the lack of open theaters, while its format still remains unclear.

But the Los Angeles-based Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled “a dream team who will respond directly to these times” in creating the show.

“The upcoming Oscars is the perfect occasion for innovation and for re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show,” said president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement.

“The Academy is excited to work with them to deliver an event that reflects the worldwide love of movies and how they connect us and entertain us when we need them the most.”

Soderbergh — who won a best director Oscar for 2000’s “Traffic” — will be joined in planning the ceremony by former Grammys producer Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher (“Django Unchained.”)

Soderbergh and Sher previously worked together on “Erin Brockovich” as well as “Contagion,” which was praised at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic for its eery prescience.

The 2011 virus drama starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Matt Damon featured social distancing, makeshift hospitals and rows over quack cures long before Covid-19 made these commonplace.

Soderbergh was even tapped to lead a task force on re-opening the movie industry by Hollywood’s directors union earlier this year.

With most of California including Los Angeles under a new lockdown due to Covid, organizers have yet to decide whether the 93rd Oscars will take place in-person, emulate television’s Emmys which took place “virtually” in September, or opt for some combination of the two. 

“We’re thrilled and terrified in equal measure,” said Soderbergh in a joint statement with Collins and Sher.

“Because of the extraordinary situation we’re all in, there’s an opportunity to focus on the movies and the people who make them in a new way, and we hope to create a show that really feels like the movies we all love.”

The ceremony has been postponed by eight weeks, while the cut-off date for Oscar-eligible films was extended by two months to the end of February.

The Academy — seen as the apex body of the Hollywood film industry — also eased eligibility rules to allow movies that skip the big screen and appear on streaming platforms to contend for Oscars.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Contagion oscar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan's pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Imran Khan’s pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio's all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio’s all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari's health
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari’s health
First episode of Pakistani web series Clickbait is out now
First episode of Pakistani web series Clickbait is out now
Iqra Aziz 'can't stop loving' Yasir Hussain
Iqra Aziz ‘can’t stop loving’ Yasir Hussain
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.