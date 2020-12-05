Fans go crazy for Coke Studio’s all-women Na Tutteya Ve

It has over 900,000 YouTube views within a day

Coke Studio fans have fallen in love with the all-women anthem Na Tutteya Ve that has amassed over 900,000 views on YouTube in 24 hours and serves as this season’s opener.

The song features Meesha Shafi, Fariha Pervez, Sehar Gul Khan, Sanam Marvi, Wajiha Naqvi, and Zara Madani.

The video has so far gotten 975,000 views on YouTube as of 1pm and was only uploaded Friday evening.

Fans haven’t hesitated to show their appreciation for the track on social media.

Coke Studio is back with a bang..

Loved the song NA TUTTEYA VE❤#CokeStudio2020 pic.twitter.com/fToJuGYb1q — Faadi (@faadi_de_tweets) December 4, 2020

The second track of Coke Studio’s first episode was emerging indie artist Mehdi Maloof’s debut Dil Khirki.

He wrote the song himself and it’s about opening your heart to the world regardless of circumstances and submitting to fate to get a better understanding of life and self.

Jaag Rahi was a collaboration between veterans Fariha Pervez and Ali Noor. Pervez sang about sleepless nights and longing to be united with God while Noor responded by explaining that he goes through the same problem and that she is not forgotten.

The song is a contemporary take on the classical Thumri.