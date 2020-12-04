Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari’s health

He has tested positive for the coronavirus

Posted: Dec 4, 2020
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari’s health

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor Bushra Ansari is praying for her best friend Behroz Sabzwari’s health as he has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Sharing a throwback photo with Sabzwari, Ansari wished for her dearest friend’s quick recovery.

A week ago, Ansari shared a throwback photo with Sabzwari from 1986. The photo is from when they were in Islamabad.

On December 2, Sabzwari’s son Shahroz confirmed to Express Tribune that his father had been tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalised for the past six days. He added that Behroz’s health was improving.

Shahroz said his father was admitted because he is above 60 years old and needs to be kept under observation.

Recently, actors including Usman Mukhtar and Ameer Gilani also contracted the coronavirus. They have since recovered.

