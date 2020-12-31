Thursday, December 31, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Burj Khalifa lights up on BTS singer Kim Taehyung’s birthday

V turned 25 on Wednesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Burj Khalifa lights up on BTS singer Kim Taehyung’s birthday

Photo: AFP

Listen
As BTS singer Kim Taehyung aka V turned 25 on Wednesday, the Burj Khalifa lit up to celebrate his birthday. The young singer has become the first K Pop artist and second celebrity after Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan to get a birthday tribute by the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. Along with the tribute, the Dubai Fountain also danced to the tunes of V's chartbuster song Winter Bear while the installation showed his beautiful journey. #BurjKhalifa celebrates the birthday of V, the South Korean singer from the popular band BTS!#TaehyungonBurjKhalifa #HAPPYVDAY #HappyTaehyungDay #HappyBrithdayTaehyung@KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ pic.twitter.com/WY5COM6bdG— Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) December 29, 2020 A renowned Chinese fan club of the band called ‘China Baidu Vbar’ arranged a dedicated setup for the artist at Burj Khalifa to display V's name, visuals and other minor details. The Burj Khalifa, is a skyscraper in Dubai with a total height of 829.8 metres (2,722 feet) and a roof height of 828 metres (2,717 feet), making it the tallest structure and building in the world. BTS released their studio album BE on November 20 and their title track Life Goes On topped No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
FaceBook WhatsApp
BTS Kim Taehyung

As BTS singer Kim Taehyung aka V turned 25 on Wednesday, the Burj Khalifa lit up to celebrate his birthday.

The young singer has become the first K Pop artist and second celebrity after Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan to get a birthday tribute by the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Along with the tribute, the Dubai Fountain also danced to the tunes of V’s chartbuster song Winter Bear while the installation showed his beautiful journey.

A renowned Chinese fan club of the band called ‘China Baidu Vbar’ arranged a dedicated setup for the artist at Burj Khalifa to display V’s name, visuals and other minor details.

The Burj Khalifa, is a skyscraper in Dubai with a total height of 829.8 metres (2,722 feet) and a roof height of 828 metres (2,717 feet), making it the tallest structure and building in the world.

BTS released their studio album BE on November 20 and their title track Life Goes On topped No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Planning on buying a plot in Karachi? Contact Hareem Shah
Planning on buying a plot in Karachi? Contact Hareem Shah
Akshay Kumar has a quirky birthday wish for wife Twinkle
Akshay Kumar has a quirky birthday wish for wife Twinkle
Indian actor Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer on her nikkah
Indian actor Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer on her nikkah
2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn
2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn
Former WWE superstar Luke Harper passes away aged 41
Former WWE superstar Luke Harper passes away aged 41
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts
Faisal Qureshi reveals why he left acting
Faisal Qureshi reveals why he left acting
Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b
Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b
Sarah Khan request prayers for her late father
Sarah Khan request prayers for her late father
Akshay Kumar is going to Rajasthan to become Bachchan Pandey
Akshay Kumar is going to Rajasthan to become Bachchan Pandey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.