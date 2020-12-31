Burj Khalifa lights up on BTS singer Kim Taehyung’s birthday

As BTS singer Kim Taehyung aka V turned 25 on Wednesday, the Burj Khalifa lit up to celebrate his birthday.

The young singer has become the first K Pop artist and second celebrity after Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan to get a birthday tribute by the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Along with the tribute, the Dubai Fountain also danced to the tunes of V’s chartbuster song Winter Bear while the installation showed his beautiful journey.

A renowned Chinese fan club of the band called ‘China Baidu Vbar’ arranged a dedicated setup for the artist at Burj Khalifa to display V’s name, visuals and other minor details.

The Burj Khalifa, is a skyscraper in Dubai with a total height of 829.8 metres (2,722 feet) and a roof height of 828 metres (2,717 feet), making it the tallest structure and building in the world.

BTS released their studio album BE on November 20 and their title track Life Goes On topped No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.