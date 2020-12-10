Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Behroze Sabzwari returns home from hospital

Actor had been hospitalised with the coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Behroze Sabzwari returns home from hospital

Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari has returned home from the hospital after recovering from the coronavirus.

This discharge was announced by his son actor Shahroz Sabzwari last night through social media.

Shahroz wrote on InstaStories, “By the grace of Allah, thanks to the charity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the prayers of our elders and family, my father has returned from the hospital in good health and is happy.”

Shahroz thanked everyone for their prayers and best wishes for his father.

He did not elaborate on whether the senior Sabzwari had undergone a second test for the coronavirus.

About a week ago he had confirmed that his father’s coronavirus test was positive, after which he had been undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Now that his father’s health is improving, he requested prayers from his father’s fans and admirers.

Shahroz said that Behroze had not been in the coronavirus ward at the hospital. Considering he was over 60 years old, he was kept under close medical supervision by doctors because he could have needed medical attention at any point.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Behroze Sabzwari Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
behroze sabzwari, coronavirus, behroze recovers from coronavirus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan's pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Imran Khan’s pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery
Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio's all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio’s all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan wrap shooting for film Neelofar
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan wrap shooting for film Neelofar
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Neelum Muneer tests positive for COVID-19
Neelum Muneer tests positive for COVID-19
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari's health
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari’s health
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.