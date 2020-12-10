Behroze Sabzwari returns home from hospital

Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari has returned home from the hospital after recovering from the coronavirus.

This discharge was announced by his son actor Shahroz Sabzwari last night through social media.

Shahroz wrote on InstaStories, “By the grace of Allah, thanks to the charity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the prayers of our elders and family, my father has returned from the hospital in good health and is happy.”

Shahroz thanked everyone for their prayers and best wishes for his father.

He did not elaborate on whether the senior Sabzwari had undergone a second test for the coronavirus.

About a week ago he had confirmed that his father’s coronavirus test was positive, after which he had been undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Now that his father’s health is improving, he requested prayers from his father’s fans and admirers.

Shahroz said that Behroze had not been in the coronavirus ward at the hospital. Considering he was over 60 years old, he was kept under close medical supervision by doctors because he could have needed medical attention at any point.