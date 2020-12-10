Atif Aslam set to release new music video this month

Singer Atif Aslam has reportedly finished shooting the music video of his song Raat and will release it later this month.

Several local celebrities are expected to be a part of it.

In an interview a few months ago, Aslam said he would release a music video this year as soon as the coronavirus situation settles down a bit.

The singer has been asking his fans in Pakistan to stay home to contain the COVID-19 spread.

He recently made it to the Forbes Asia’s inaugural list of top celebrities across the Asia-Pacific region that have taken the digital world by storm.

Forbes believes that Aslam’s “Asma-ul-Husna” that he released in May revived hope during the pandemic. It has garnered over 22 million views on YouTube.

Other Pakistani celebs who made it to the list included actors Mahira Khan and Aiman Khan.