Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Asim Azhar releases a PUBG anthem

Posted: Dec 26, 2020
Posted: Dec 26, 2020
Asim Azhar releases a PUBG anthem

Photo: Asim Azhar/ Instagram

Singer Asim Azhar has closed the year with an anthem for lovers of the game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). Khelta Ja's music video stars Azhar, YouTuber Saadur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai, singer Raamis Ali and model Abeer Rizvi. KHELTA JA !!!! 😍😍😍 its out!!! 😭😭😭 official PUBGm anthem 🇵🇰 @PUBGMOBILE #pubgmxasimazharhttps://t.co/9UT7s2anhx— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) December 24, 2020 They wield weapons and exchange fire with other teams, similar to what players do in PUBG. The video has amassed over 214,500 views in two days. The singer had been teasing his collaboration with the hashtag #PUBGMobilexAsimAzhar for a few days on social media. In June, the game was banned in Pakistan after several players reportedly died by suicide. The PTA, however, had to unblock it a month later on the Islamabad High Court's orders.
Asim Azhar PUBG

