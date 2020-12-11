Anushka, Virat have the sweetest anniversary wishes for each other

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and her husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli just can’t stop giving us the perfect couple goals.

Sharma can’t wait to extend her family to three now as she and Kohli have been married for three years as well.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: 3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us ❣️ Miss you ❤️.

Kohli earlier wished his wife with a throwback photo from their wedding. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017.

The Indian team skipper is currently in Australia for a bilateral series. He will fly back to India for the birth of his child after the first Test match against Australia that ends December 21. The couple is expected to welcome their child in January.

The BCCI says that they understand Kohli’s situation. Rohit Sharma will replace him in the second and third Test match.