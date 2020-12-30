Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar got his heart broken in latest song Ve Mahiya featuring Aima Baig.

Taking to Instagram, Zafar shared a teaser of his latest song and from the looks of it, the song tells the story of two ex-lovers longing to meet one last time.

The teaser does not include any music other than Zafar’s voice. The song will be released on January 1, 2021.

The teaser has been well-received by fans but people are asking whether it’s a song or a movie.

Baig also shared the teaser on her Instagram account.

Earlier, Zafar had posted various photos and videos from the shoot of the song.