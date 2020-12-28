Akshay Kumar is going to Rajasthan to become Bachchan Pandey

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will soon be heading to Rajasthan to shoot his new movie Bachchan Pandey, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

Akshay will be playing a gangster who is aspiring to be an actor in Sajid Nadiadwala’s film. His co-actor Kriti Sanon and 100 others are going to Jaisalmer to shoot the action-comedy.

The movie was scheduled to be released on January 22, 2021 but it is likely to be delayed because of the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this year, Sanon had described the movie as a “complete package” filled with comedy, action and drama.

“There’s comedy, there’s action, there’s a lot of interesting drama happening,” she had said. “It’s a full package film, I would say.”