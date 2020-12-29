Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Akshay Kumar has a quirky birthday wish for wife Twinkle

She is celebrating her birthday today

Posted: Dec 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Akshay Kumar has a quirky birthday wish for wife Twinkle

Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Listen
Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna has turned a year older today (Tuesday). On his wife's birthday, Akshay Kumar had the cutest, quirkiest and unique wish for Khanna. Kumar shared a picture on social media along with Khanna post a session of cycling. "Here's to another year of questionable life decisions. But I'm so glad I get to make all of them with you Happy birthday Tina," said Kumar. Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you ♥️ Happy birthday Tina 😘 pic.twitter.com/ERCQn0SmqE— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 29, 2020 As soon as he wished Khanna, several fans poured in good wishes for his wife in the comment section.  Twinkle Khanna was born on December 29, 1973, and her birthday coincides with her father and late actor Rajesh Khanna's birthday. On the work front, Kumar will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Aanand L Rai's next film Atrangi Re. The film also features Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur. The crew recently wrapped production in Delhi and Agra. the film is expected to release in 2021.
