Aima Baig joins Abdullah Siddiqui for new song Be Myself

Singer Aima Baig will feature in new music sensation Abdullah Siddiqui’s song Be Myself, which is part of his album Heterotopia.

Baig and Siddiqui both released the teaser Monday on Instagram. The singers told their fans that they can’t wait to share their experience of writing this song together and the idea behind its music video.

Its music video is being directed by Baig’s partner and cinematographer Shahbaz Shigri.

Siddiqui, who’s releasing his second album, is collaborating with singing juggernauts such as Meesha Shafi, Zoe Viccaji and Shamoon Ismail for his latest album.

The album comprises 14 songs and will be released on December 25.

Anoushey Ashraf, Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah, Momina Mustehsan and Ali Sethi can’t wait for Siddiqui’s album as well. They have commented on his posts to laud his efforts.