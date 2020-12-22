Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Aima Baig joins Abdullah Siddiqui for new song Be Myself

It will feature on his second album Heterotopia

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Aima Baig joins Abdullah Siddiqui for new song Be Myself

Photo: Instagram

Listen
Singer Aima Baig will feature in new music sensation Abdullah Siddiqui's song Be Myself, which is part of his album Heterotopia. Baig and Siddiqui both released the teaser Monday on Instagram. The singers told their fans that they can't wait to share their experience of writing this song together and the idea behind its music video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdullah Siddiqui (@abdullah.s.siddiqui) Its music video is being directed by Baig's partner and cinematographer Shahbaz Shigri. Siddiqui, who's releasing his second album, is collaborating with singing juggernauts such as Meesha Shafi, Zoe Viccaji and Shamoon Ismail for his latest album. The album comprises 14 songs and will be released on December 25. Anoushey Ashraf, Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah, Momina Mustehsan and Ali Sethi can't wait for Siddiqui's album as well. They have commented on his posts to laud his efforts.
FaceBook WhatsApp
abdullah siddiqui Aima Baig

Singer Aima Baig will feature in new music sensation Abdullah Siddiqui’s song Be Myself, which is part of his album Heterotopia.

Baig and Siddiqui both released the teaser Monday on Instagram. The singers told their fans that they can’t wait to share their experience of writing this song together and the idea behind its music video.

Its music video is being directed by Baig’s partner and cinematographer Shahbaz Shigri.

Siddiqui, who’s releasing his second album, is collaborating with singing juggernauts such as Meesha Shafi, Zoe Viccaji and Shamoon Ismail for his latest album.

The album comprises 14 songs and will be released on December 25.

Anoushey Ashraf, Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah, Momina Mustehsan and Ali Sethi can’t wait for Siddiqui’s album as well. They have commented on his posts to laud his efforts.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Aima Baig joins Abdullah Siddique for new song Be Yourself, Abdullah Siddique songs, aima baig song, aima baig and shehbaz shigri,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira Mani celebrates son's birthday with Batman
Hira Mani celebrates son’s birthday with Batman
PEMRA tells Fitrat creators to avoid 'inappropriate dialogues'
PEMRA tells Fitrat creators to avoid ‘inappropriate dialogues’
FIA inquiry accuses Meesha, others of anti-Ali Zafar campaign
FIA inquiry accuses Meesha, others of anti-Ali Zafar campaign
Heer Ranjha's Firdous Begum dies at 73
Heer Ranjha’s Firdous Begum dies at 73
Kareena Kapoor to release her 'Pregnancy Bible' in 2021
Kareena Kapoor to release her ‘Pregnancy Bible’ in 2021
Ranjha Ranjha Kardi wins big at Lux Style Awards
Ranjha Ranjha Kardi wins big at Lux Style Awards
Zoheb Hassan thanks Meesha Shafi for paying tribute to Nazia
Zoheb Hassan thanks Meesha Shafi for paying tribute to Nazia
Bhaee Hazir Hai: Ali Zafar to release rap song soon
Bhaee Hazir Hai: Ali Zafar to release rap song soon
Usman Mukhtar has a message for Pakistanis attending weddings
Usman Mukhtar has a message for Pakistanis attending weddings
See Prime's new film is a tale of lost lovers
See Prime’s new film is a tale of lost lovers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.