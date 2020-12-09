Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery

Actor Zarnish Khan’s recent post on social media has her fans worried. She posted a picture post surgery.

According to her Instagram account, the actor underwent a “sudden” surgery.

She did not disclose the details of her illness but asked fans to pray for her recovery.

In the photo, she could be seen wearing what looks like a hospital gown.

“Just went through a sudden minor surgery. Pray for a speedy recovery,” the caption read.

Soon after the post was shared, fans and fellow stars like Nimra Khan, Aagha Ali, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Zahid Ahmed wished the actor a speedy recovery and prayed for her good health.

Khan was last seen in drama Yeh Dil Mera, which was a hit. In the serial, she starred alongside Adnan Siddiqui and Mira Sethi as Ahad Raza Mir’s mother.