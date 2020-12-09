Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery

She has asked for prayers

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery

Photo: Zarnish Khan/ Instagram

Actor Zarnish Khan’s recent post on social media has her fans worried. She posted a picture post surgery.

According to her Instagram account, the actor underwent a “sudden” surgery.

She did not disclose the details of her illness but asked fans to pray for her recovery.

In the photo, she could be seen wearing what looks like a hospital gown. 

“Just went through a sudden minor surgery. Pray for a speedy recovery,” the caption read. 

Soon after the post was shared, fans and fellow stars like Nimra Khan, Aagha Ali, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Zahid Ahmed wished the actor a speedy recovery and prayed for her good health.

Khan was last seen in drama Yeh Dil Mera, which was a hit. In the serial, she starred alongside Adnan Siddiqui and Mira Sethi as Ahad Raza Mir’s mother.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Zarnish Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan's pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Imran Khan’s pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio's all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio’s all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari's health
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari’s health
First episode of Pakistani web series Clickbait is out now
First episode of Pakistani web series Clickbait is out now
Iqra Aziz 'can't stop loving' Yasir Hussain
Iqra Aziz ‘can’t stop loving’ Yasir Hussain
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.