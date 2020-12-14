Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sanam Jung, daughter in isolation after contracting coronavirus

Both are in good health

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Sanam Jung, daughter in isolation after contracting coronavirus

Photo: @SanamJungPK/Twitter

Actor Sanam Jung and her daughter have isolated themselves at their home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. They are doing fine.

Jung has asked people to take the pandemic seriously. She advised people to wear face masks and avoid going to public places.

She revealed her tests results in an Instagram story on Sunday.

The actor started her career as a VJ in 2008 on Play TV. She rose to fame for playing Sila Adeel alongside Imran Abbas in the 2013 drama, Dil-e-Muztar. She then went on to host morning shows.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sanam Jung
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sanam Jung drama, sana jung morning show, sanam jung instagram, sanam jung, sanam jung coronavirus, corona in pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ertugrul actor Engin Altan Duzyatan reaches Lahore
Ertugrul actor Engin Altan Duzyatan reaches Lahore
Imran Khan's pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Imran Khan’s pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Aamir Liaquat foresees wife Tuba becoming 'a big actor'
Aamir Liaquat foresees wife Tuba becoming ‘a big actor’
Ertugrul's Engin Altan wants to act in Pakistani dramas
Ertugrul’s Engin Altan wants to act in Pakistani dramas
Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery
Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery
Bushra Ansari shares a glimpse into her youth
Bushra Ansari shares a glimpse into her youth
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan wrap shooting for film Neelofar
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan wrap shooting for film Neelofar
Neelum Muneer tests positive for COVID-19
Neelum Muneer tests positive for COVID-19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.