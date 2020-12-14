Sanam Jung, daughter in isolation after contracting coronavirus

Actor Sanam Jung and her daughter have isolated themselves at their home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. They are doing fine.

Jung has asked people to take the pandemic seriously. She advised people to wear face masks and avoid going to public places.

She revealed her tests results in an Instagram story on Sunday.

The actor started her career as a VJ in 2008 on Play TV. She rose to fame for playing Sila Adeel alongside Imran Abbas in the 2013 drama, Dil-e-Muztar. She then went on to host morning shows.